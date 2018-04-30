Search for missing teenage girl last seen at hospital

Morgan Cunningham, 16, may be in a confused or disorientated state, police said.

Morgan Cunningham: Missing since 2.30pm on Monday. Police Scotland

An appeal has been launched to find a missing teenager.

Morgan Cunningham, 16, was last seen at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary around 2.30pm.

Police said she may be in a confused or disorientated state.

She is described as around 5ft 3ins, of a slim build with dark brown hair.

Morgan, from Peterhead, also has a birth mark on her left cheek and, when she was last seen, she was wearing brown ankle boots and a blue Hollister hooded top.

Inspector David Cowie said: "Morgan is from the Peterhead area and is not particularly familiar with Aberdeen.

"We are concerned for her welfare and want to trace her as soon as possible to make sure she is ok.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 using reference number 2191 of 30/4."

