Pedestrian injured in rush hour accident with lorry

Police said the alarm was raised shortly after 5pm on Abbostwell Road, Aberdeen.

Crash: Firefighters at the scene of the accident STV

A pedestrian has been injured in an accident involving a lorry in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised shortly after 5pm on Abbostwell Road at its junction with Wellington Road.

No details have been released about the condition of the pedestrian.

