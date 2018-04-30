Pedestrian injured in rush hour accident with lorry
Police said the alarm was raised shortly after 5pm on Abbostwell Road, Aberdeen.
A pedestrian has been injured in an accident involving a lorry in Aberdeen.
Police Scotland said the alarm was raised shortly after 5pm on Abbostwell Road at its junction with Wellington Road.
No details have been released about the condition of the pedestrian.
