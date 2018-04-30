Teenage girl who went missing at hospital found safe

Morgan Cunningham, 16, was at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Monday afternoon.

Morgan Cunningham: Teenager is safe. Police Scotland

A teenager who went missing at a hospital has been traced safely, police have said.

Morgan Cunningham, 16, had been reported missing after last being seen at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary around 2.30pm on Monday.

Police issued a public appeal to find her amid concerns she could have been in a confused or disorientated state.

The 16-year-old, from Peterhead, was also said not to be very familiar with the city.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police Scotland can confirm that Morgan Cunningham has been traced safe and well.

"The public are thanked for their assistance in this matter."

