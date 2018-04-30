Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry during rush hour

Emergency services were called to Wellington Road in Aberdeen at about 5.10pm on Monday.

Accident: The man later died from his injuries. STV

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to Wellington Road, near Abbotswell Road, at about 5.10pm on Monday.

The 54-year-old man was taken to hospital in a serious condition following the incident but later died.

Police Scotland has closed the road to traffic and officers have urged witnesses to contact them on 101.

