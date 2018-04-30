Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry during rush hour
Emergency services were called to Wellington Road in Aberdeen at about 5.10pm on Monday.
Emergency services were called to Wellington Road, near Abbotswell Road, at about 5.10pm on Monday.
The 54-year-old man was taken to hospital in a serious condition following the incident but later died.
Police Scotland has closed the road to traffic and officers have urged witnesses to contact them on 101.
