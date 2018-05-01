Biggest cruise ship to dock in Scotland arrives at port

MSC Meraviglia has docked at Invergordon's Port of Cromarty Firth in the Highlands.

MSC Meraviglia: Capacity for 5700 guests.

The biggest cruise ship to dock in Scotland has arrived at a port.

MSC Meraviglia has docked at Invergordon's Port of Cromarty Firth in the Highlands.

With the capacity for 5700 guests, the Meraviglia is the world's fourth largest cruise ship.

An estimated 170,000 passengers are expected at the port, the largest number in its history.

MSC Meraviglia, which will also visit Kirkwall and Greenock, is one of more than 90 ships to stop at the Port of Cromarty Firth over the season.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.