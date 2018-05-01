Biggest cruise ship to dock in Scotland arrives at port
MSC Meraviglia has docked at Invergordon's Port of Cromarty Firth in the Highlands.
The biggest cruise ship to dock in Scotland has arrived at a port.
MSC Meraviglia has docked at Invergordon's Port of Cromarty Firth in the Highlands.
With the capacity for 5700 guests, the Meraviglia is the world's fourth largest cruise ship.
An estimated 170,000 passengers are expected at the port, the largest number in its history.
MSC Meraviglia, which will also visit Kirkwall and Greenock, is one of more than 90 ships to stop at the Port of Cromarty Firth over the season.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.