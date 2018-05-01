Search for missing woman last seen in city nightclub
Victoria Ferrier was last spotted leaving Club Tropicana in Dundee on Saturday.
A search has been launched to find a woman last seen in a nightclub.
Victoria Ferrier was last seen leaving Club Tropicana in Dundee at 1.30am on Saturday.
Officers are appealing for information to find the 28-year-old.
Searches have been launched.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
