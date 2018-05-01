Search for missing woman last seen in city nightclub

Victoria Ferrier was last spotted leaving Club Tropicana in Dundee on Saturday.

Victoria Ferrier: Police appealing for information.

A search has been launched to find a woman last seen in a nightclub.

Victoria Ferrier was last seen leaving Club Tropicana in Dundee at 1.30am on Saturday.

Officers are appealing for information to find the 28-year-old.

Searches have been launched.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

