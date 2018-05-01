Body found in river during search for missing fisherman

The discovery was made on the River Oykel in Sutherland, the Highlands, on Tuesday.

Ian McMullen: Divers discovered body in search.

A body has been found in a river in the search for a missing fisherman.

It comes after a major search was carried out to find Ian McMullen, of Hertfordshire.

The 80-year-old was reported missing on Thursday after failing to return from a fishing expedition on the river near Oykel Bridge.

Chief inspector Iain MacLelland said: "Our thoughts are with Mr McMullen's family at this sad time.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank the partner agencies and members of the public who have helped with our enquires and search activity.

"There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course."

