Tribute to Arnold Clark worker killed by lorry near branch

Allan Brymer: He died in hospital. STV

Tributes have been paid to an Arnold Clark worker who died after being hit by a lorry near a branch.

Allan Brymer was struck on Wellington Road, near Abbotswell Road, in Aberdeen.

The 54-year-old died in hospital following the incident at 5.10pm on Monday.

An Arnold Clark spokeswoman said: "We are extremely saddened by the sudden passing of one of our employees, Allan Brymer.

"Allan was a well respected, long serving member of Arnold Clark and he will be greatly missed.

"Our thoughts are with his family and we have offered them our support during this tragic time."

