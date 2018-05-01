Scotland 'should be ashamed' of abuse in children's homes

A former orphanage resident gave evidence at the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

Nazareth House: Aberdeen home under scrutiny for historic abuse. 2018 Google

A former orphanage resident has said Scotland "should be ashamed" for failing to face up to a history of abuse and neglect in its care system.

The witness, who cannot be named, described a life of routine beatings, sexual assaults and emotional trauma at Nazareth House in Aberdeen between 1968 and 1972.

Speaking at the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry on Tuesday, he said his experiences contributed to him serving time in "many prisons" and having a history of "serious" violence.

The man, now in his 50s, said: "Scotland as a country should be ashamed that it's taken this long for this (inquiry) to happen.

"The 21 years since I reported this, it's hurt me a lot more than what the care system has."

The inquiry heard his first day at Nazareth House saw him being locked in a cupboard by a nun.

Despite going to the Catholic-run orphanage with his three sisters, he was separated from them.

After one of his sisters told him his efforts to see them was getting them in trouble, he said he felt a sense of "betrayal".

He added he did not speak to them for 40 years after leaving Nazareth House.

The inquiry heard one nun, who he described as being "calculating" with her attacks, had taught him a life of "fear, violence and paranoia".

He said: "I learnt a lot from her. I learned that if you're going to fight, you had to be devious."

The witness also told of being sexually abused over a period of months by a man in a dark "TV room".

He said: "Someone sat me on their knee, they would put their hand down and fondle me.

"Whenever I needed the toilet, he would take me to the toilet and fondle me.

"That was the cover - that he was helping me go to the toilet."

He added: "It was the violence that stayed with me, the molestation didn't stay with me.

"The violence overpowered everything."

When he finally left care in 1974 and moved back in with his father, he told of being subjected to regular attacks by his "drunk" parent.

The attacks continued, the inquiry heard, but stopped after he fought back and stabbed his father with a kitchen knife.

The inquiry heard he spent time in 24 institutions - including care homes, remand centres and prisons - as well as serving in the Navy before being discharged for violence.

He told how he later began to study psychology, as well as writing a play and book.

A doctor referred him to specialist help after he "broke down", which he said had been of use to him.

The inquiry before Lady Smith in Edinburgh continues.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.