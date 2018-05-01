Woman who vanished leaving city nightclub found safe

Victoria Ferrier had last been seen leaving Club Tropicana in Dundee on Saturday.

Victoria Ferrier: 28-year-old has now been traced.

A woman who was reported missing after leaving a nightclub in Dundee at the weekend has been traced safely.

Victoria Ferrier had last been seen leaving Club Tropicana on South Ward Road on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was reported missing and a public appeal was launched to find her as part of a police search operation.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We are happy to confirm that Victoria Ferrier, missing from the Dundee area, has been traced safe and well.

"Police would like to thank members of the public for their help and assistance in the matter."

