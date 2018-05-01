Fresh call for inquiry into RAF Tornados mid-air crash

New evidence was presented relating to the collision over the Moray Firth in 2012.

Hywel Poole: Among three to die in mid-air collision over Moray Firth. ITV

A fresh call for a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) to be held into a mid-air crash between two RAF Tornados almost six years ago is being considered by the Crown Office.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead and campaigning constituent Jimmy Jones presented what they believe to be new evidence during a meeting with officials at the Crown's Scottish fatalities investigation unit.

Flight Lieutenant Hywel Poole, 28, Flight Lieutenant Adam Sanders, 27, and Squadron Leader Samuel Bailey, 36, died in the collision over the Moray Firth on July 3, 2012, while a fourth crewman was badly injured.

The men were all based at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray.

Lossiemouth: RAF Tornado at base in Moray.

A Military Aviation Authority (MAA) service inquiry report, published in 2014, found there were 17 contributory factors to the accident, including the lack of a collision warning system (CWS) on both aircraft.

The following year, the Crown Office decided not to hold an FAI into the incident, saying that such a hearing "could not better and would only repeat" the investigation already carried out by the MAA.

Speaking after the meeting on Tuesday, Mr Lochhead said an FAI would ensure that any lessons to be learned from the tragedy would be "out in the open".

He said: "We made the very strong moral case that if this kind of tragedy were to happen today it would now be mandatory for an FAI as well as a Military Aviation Authority inquiry following the change of law in 2016.

"We made the case that an FAI with an independent judge and the ability to cross examine witnesses in an open and transparent forum would ensure that all the lessons that should be learned are out in the open.

"The MAA inquiry, effectively an internal military inquiry, was very valuable as far as it went but it was not the same as an FAI in Scotland."

Adam Sanders: Flight Lieutenant's funeral in July 2012. © stv

Mr Lochhead and Mr Jones would like to see evidence brought forward by Mr Jones explored in any new inquiry.

"We now wait to hear back from the Crown Office, hopefully with a positive answer, given that it is certainly in the public interest for an FAI to be held," the MSP added.

"In Moray and throughout Scotland we have military and civilian aircraft in our skies and when there is a collision such as we tragically experienced in 2012 we have to ensure that all the lessons are learnt to minimise the risk as far as possible of any future collisions of that nature."

Mr Jones, 77, a retired RAF engineering officer, said Crown officials appeared "more receptive" to their calls than he had anticipated.

A Crown Office spokesman said: "We will carefully consider the material provided to us during the meeting with Richard Lochhead MSP and respond in due course."

