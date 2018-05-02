Cyclist, 13, seriously injured in pickup truck crash

The collision happened in the Highland village of Grantown on Tuesday morning.

Grantown: Boy injured in cycle crash (file pic). ©SNS Group

A 13-year-old cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a pickup truck.

The 13-year-old was taken to Raigmore Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

They are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The collision occurred at the junction between Grant Road and Seafield Road involving a cyclist and a Mitsubishi pickup truck.

"A 13-year-old male cyclist was taken to Raigmore Hospital."

