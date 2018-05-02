  • STV
  • MySTV

Man drove car at police after being found asleep at wheel

STV

Derek Muir has been jailed for 18 months after he was found sleeping near the A90.

Emmock Road: Muir tried to flee from police.
Emmock Road: Muir tried to flee from police. Google 2018

A man has been jailed after he was found asleep at the wheel before driving at police officers when they woke him up.

Derek Muir has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after racking up his seventh conviction for dangerous driving, his 14th for driving while disqualified and his 14th for driving without insurance.

Muir was disqualified from driving for life in 2014 after he was convicted of stealing a vehicle and driving it dangerously while banned.

However, despite the ban he was found slumped at the wheel of a Seat Leon car on Emmock Road near the A90, Dundee, by a concerned motorist who was blocked by his stationery car.

The driver alerted police who turned up and found Muir still asleep.

Officers roused him and while they checked his details on police computer systems, Muir stuck the keys in the ignition and sped off.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin told Dundee Sheriff Court Muir managed to squeeze his car between a police van and a grass verge before driving at speed towards officers getting out of another vehicle.

She said: "They had to leap away from being hit.

"He drove at high speed with his headlights off in the dark towards the A90.

"At that point he narrowly missed a third road police vehicle.

"That incident took place on December 19 at around 4.19am."

'He drove at high speed with his headlights off in the dark towards the A90.'
Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin

She added: "On December 26 at 6.25pm, police traced the accused and he was arrested.

"Intelligence was received that there may be drugs in the Transit van he was in.

"Amphetamines worth £510, cannabis resin worth £25, cocaine worth £630 and diamorphine worth £650 were found."

The 39-year-old, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to driving dangerously, without a licence and without insurance on December 19 last year, and to possessing diamorphine, cocaine, amphetamines and cannabis resin on December 26.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker Smith said: "At that time his usual place of abode was this rather elderly Transit van.

"There's no shying away from the fact he was driving it regularly.

"He knows he has a bad record for road traffic offences.

"He will be 40 this year and he says he is too old for this now - it's time to grow up."

Sheriff Alastair Brown jailed Muir for 18 months and banned him from driving for nine years.

He said: "In view of your lifetime disqualification that may be academic."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.