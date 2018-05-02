Unopened whisky bottle from 1920 found in laundry cupboard

The bottle of Glenfarclas, which was sealed 98 years ago, was found in Troon.

Whisky: Bottle from 1920. SWNS

A rare bottle of whisky dating back almost a century is being "returned home" after it was found in the back of a laundry cupboard in Troon.

The unopened bottle of Glenfarclas, which was sealed in 1920, is believed to be the oldest from the distillery which is still in existence.

The malt is emblazoned with the words "rare old" on the label.

It was presented to the manager of Gartloch Distillery, Stephen Dowell, when the site closed shortly after the end of World War I.

Mr Dowell kept the bottle until 1947 before passing it to his daughter.

The bottle was then forgotten about for nearly four decades after it was wrapped in a tea towel and put at the back of a laundry cupboard.

It was rediscovered by Hugh Taylor in 1988, who is married to the niece of Mr Dowell's daughter.

The historic bottle has been in his possession until recently when his family contacted Glenfarclas.

The bottle returned home during a lunch in April when John Grant, who is the fifth generation of the family to run the distillery, to inspect it for the first time.

He said: "I am delighted to bring this bottle containing whisky from the time of my grandfather back to its spiritual home, and as such add another chapter to our archive."

Visitors to the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival will be able to view the bottle, which will be on display in the Glenfarclas visitor centre alongside the new Festival bottling.

