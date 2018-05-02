Car mounts pavement and hits pedestrian outside cafe

The incident happened on Union Terrace in Aberdeen outside the Kirk View Cafe.

A car has mounted a pavement and struck a pedestrian outside a cafe.

The pedestrian is being treated by paramedics following the crash involving a red Vauxhall Corsa at 12.10pm on Wednesday.

Officers have closed a stretch of the road.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The pedestrian's injuries aren't thought to be serious.

"The Scottish Ambulance Service is in attendance."

