Teenager charged after car mounted pavement and hit woman

The incident happened on Union Terrace in Aberdeen outside the Kirk View Cafe.

Aberdeen: Officers closed off a stretch of the road. Fubar News

A teenager has been charged after a car mounted a pavement and struck a woman.

The incident happened on Union Terrace in Aberdeen outside the Kirk View Cafe at 12.10pm on Wednesday.

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers have charged an 18-year-old man in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

