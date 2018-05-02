Teenager charged after car mounted pavement and hit woman
The incident happened on Union Terrace in Aberdeen outside the Kirk View Cafe.
A teenager has been charged after a car mounted a pavement and struck a woman.
The incident happened on Union Terrace in Aberdeen outside the Kirk View Cafe at 12.10pm on Wednesday.
A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Officers have charged an 18-year-old man in relation to the incident.
He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.
