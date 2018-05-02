Man in hospital after 'chainsaw attack' near golf course

The alleged assault happened at Caird Park in Dundee at 4pm on Wednesday.

A man has allegedly been attacked with a chainsaw near a golf course.

The incident is said to have happened at Caird Park in Dundee at 4pm on Wednesday.

STV News understands a chainsaw was involved during the alleged assault.

A man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital while another has been detained in relation to the incident.

As many as ten police cars were called to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A man has been assaulted by another man.

"We are not sure on the extent of the man's injuries.

"A man has been detained."

