Man arrested over 'chainsaw attack' next to golf course

The 67-year-old victim of the alleged assault is in hospital with serious injuries.

Caird Park: Golf course has been closed. STV

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attacking a 67-year-old man with a chainsaw near a golf course.

The alleged assault is said to have happened within Caird Park in Dundee at around 4pm on Wednesday.

As many as ten police cars were called to "a report of a male, in possession of a chainsaw, attacking another person".

A spokesman for the force said: "Upon attendance, officers found that a 67-year-old male had been assaulted, resulting in him receiving serious but not life threatening injuries.

"A 44-year-old male was traced and arrested on suspicion of assault.

"No other persons are sought in connection with this incident. Enquiries are currently ongoing."

The 67-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Caird Park Golf Course has been closed as a result of the incident.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.