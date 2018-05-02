Second man charged over death of man found in flat

The body of John Donachy was discovered at an address in Alyth, Perthshire, on March 3.

A second man has been charged over death of another man whose body was discovered in a flat in Perthshire.

John Donachy, 26, was found with stab wounds at a flat at Hazel Court in Alyth on Saturday, March 3.

Police Scotland said a 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death.

He is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A 35-year-old man was charged with murder over the same incident when he appeared at the court in March.

A police spokesman said: "Once again we would like to thank the local community and public for their patience and information provided while our enquiries have been carried out."

