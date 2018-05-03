Man dies in industrial accident involving forklift

Emergency services were called to Peattie Farm near Coupar Angus in Perth and Kinross.

A man has died in an industrial accident involving a forklift.

A 54-year-old man, named locally as Graham Shaw, was pronounced dead at 1pm on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The male was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin were made aware.

"The matter has been passed to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) for investigation and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal."

An HSE spokesman said: "We are aware of the fatality and an inspector has attended at the site."

