'Beatlemania' picture album on display in city museum 

The photos were taken at the Beatles' last performance in 1964 at Caird Hall in Dundee.

Beatlemania: Coined in Dundee.

Photos from the city where the phrase "Beatlemania" was coined are going on display in Dundee.

A set of 33 photographs and 38 negatives from the Beatles' last performance on October 20, 1964 at Caird Hall have been acquired by The McManus: Dundee's Art Gallery and Museum.

The photographs were taken by Dundee-based professional photographer Winnie Forbes-Cochrane, and include a letter of provenance and copyright documents.

After promoter Andi Lothian witnessed fans' frenzy at a Caird Hall concert, the phrase Beatlemania was born.

Crowd: 6000 'screaming girls' attended.

According to reports on the day, there were 6000 "screaming teenage girls" that all but drowned out the Beatles set.

These pictures represent a snap shot of the height of the craze, with fans surrounding the Beatles' car as they arrive and crying during the performance.

The Fab Four are also pictured sitting together on a couch being interviewed.

Interview: October 1964.

Built between 1914 and 1923, Caird Hall has hosted stars like Frank Sinatra, Cliff Richard, The Bay City Rollers, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie and Elton John.

Chair of Leisure & Culture Dundee, Sinclair Aitken, said "We have such a rich and diverse musical heritage in Dundee.

"Caird Hall and the concerts there are a huge part of that, so it's really pleasing to see these pictures of The Beatles come home."

McManus: Acquired photos for display.

He added: "These pictures are a fantastic acquisition for The McManus and will now be preserved in our collections for future generations to enjoy."

Curators at The McManus plan for the photographs to go on display at some point this year.

