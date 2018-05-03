Man jailed after stun gun and rifle ammunition found

Police found the weapon on Paul Campbell 's coffee table during a raid on his Dundee home.

Court: Campbell said he bought the weapon at a car boot sale (file pic). PA Images

A man is behind bars after a stun gun and rifle ammunition were found at his home.

Paul Campbell was arrested after police raided his home in Dundee's Derwent Avenue following a tip-off.

When officers arrived they found the weapon sitting openly on his coffee table.

They then carried out a full search of his address and found a stash of 35 live .22 calibre rifle bullets.

Fiscal depute Nicola Gillespie told Dundee Sheriff Court: "On being shown the search warrant the accused stated 'it's here' and pointed over to a pouch containing a stun gun on his coffee table."

Campbell claimed to have bought the weapon at a car boot sale, the court was told.

The 47-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of possessing a stun gun and possessing .22 calibre ammunition on May 13 last year.

Solicitor advocate Jim Laverty, defending, said: "He's aware this is a serious matter.

"There was a significant degree of naivety and stupidity on his part rather than anything nefarious."

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC jailed Campbell for a year and told him: "These are charges so serious that the custodial threshold is passed.

"My view is that the severity of these offences is such that the only realistic option is custody."

