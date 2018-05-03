Former councillor who sexually assaulted girls jailed

Robert Henderson, from Yell, Shetland, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Robert Henderson: One of the girls was 11.

A former councillor who sexually assaulted two girls has been jailed.

Robert Henderson, from Yell, Shetland, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The 74-year-old was found guilty of sexual assault charges involving two girls, dating back to the 1970s.

The abuse began when one of the girls was 11 years old.

He was also found guilty of inappropriately touching two women in the early 1990s.

A charge that he raped a woman, now in her 60s, twice in 1990 on the island was found not proven by a jury on a majority verdict.

Henderson was elected as a Shetland councillor in 2007 and 2012 as an independent before standing down at the last election.

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Kinclaven told Henderson: "Your victims said they felt 'sick, embarrassed, shocked and annoyed.'"

The judge added: "I've given it very careful consideration and I'm satisfied that there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.

"The offences cover a significant period of time and the court requires to mark the seriousness of your offending."

Henderson was placed on the sex offenders register.

