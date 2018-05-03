Man due in court after golfer 'attacked with chainsaw'
The alleged assault happened in Caird Park, Dundee, at 4pm on Wednesday.
A man is due to appear in court after allegedly attacking a golfer with a chainsaw.
The incident is said to have happened in Caird Park, Dundee, at 4pm on Wednesday.
A man, 67, was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries following the alleged assault.
A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection.
He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.
