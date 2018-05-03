Man due in court after golfer 'attacked with chainsaw'

The alleged assault happened in Caird Park, Dundee, at 4pm on Wednesday.

Caird Park: Man due in court. STV

A man is due to appear in court after allegedly attacking a golfer with a chainsaw.

The incident is said to have happened in Caird Park, Dundee, at 4pm on Wednesday.

A man, 67, was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries following the alleged assault.

A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.