Woman airlifted to hospital after plunging into Loch Ness
The incident happened near the mouth of the River Moriston at Loch Ness on Thursday.
A woman has been airlifted to hospital after plunging into a loch.
The incident happened near the mouth of the River Moriston at Loch Ness shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday.
Police, fire and coastguard crews have all been called.
A woman was flown to hospital by the Inverness Coastguard.
Her condition is not yet known.
