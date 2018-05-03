Woman airlifted to hospital after plunging into Loch Ness

The incident happened near the mouth of the River Moriston at Loch Ness on Thursday.

Loch Ness: Major rescue operation carried out. PA

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after plunging into a loch.

The incident happened near the mouth of the River Moriston at Loch Ness shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday.

Police, fire and coastguard crews have all been called.

A woman was flown to hospital by the Inverness Coastguard.

Her condition is not yet known.

