Second murder accused in court after man 'stabbed to death'

Lee Winters is alleged to have murdered John Donachy in Alyth, Perthshire.

Alyth: Unknown weapon allegedly used. STV

A second man has appeared in court charged with murdering another man by repeatedly stabbing him.

Lee Winters, 36, is alleged to have murdered John Donachy by hitting him several times in Alyth, Perthshire.

The incident, involving an unknown weapon, is said to have happened at Winters' home in the town's Hazel Court in March.

Winters appeared in private at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.

He made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody after making no motion for bail.

Murray Fotheringham, 35, has already been fully committed for trial in connection with the alleged murder after appearing at Perth Sheriff Court in March.

Fotheringham has also been kept in custody after making no motion for bail.

He is alleged to have murdered Mr Donachy, from Dundee, by punching him on the head and body and then stabbing him with a knife.

