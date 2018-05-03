Man 'attacked golfer with chainsaw' in attempted murder

Joe Brown is alleged to have attacked a man at Caird Park golf course in Dundee.

Caird Park: Golf course was closed. STV

A man has been accused of trying to murder a golfer with a chainsaw before tasering another man.

Joe Brown is alleged to have attacked a man Caird Park golf course in Dundee at 4pm on Wednesday.

He is accused of striking the 61-year-old repeatedly on the head and body with a chainsaw while its engine was running.

Brown appeared in private on petition at Dundee Sheriff facing four charges.

It is alleged the 44-year-old first behaved in a threatening and abusive manner at his home address in Graham Court and at Mains Court by shouting, swearing, brandishing a chainsaw and acting in an aggressive manner.

Prosecutors say he then attacked the golfer and repeatedly struck him on the head and body with a chainsaw while its engine was running.

Brown is then alleged to have assaulted a 60-year-old man by repeatedly striking him on the body with a taser attempting to punch him on the head then pushing him on the body causing him to fall to the ground.

It is alleged the attack, said to have occurred in Mains Loan, Dundee, caused injury and endangered his life.

A fourth charge alleges that on May 2 in Mains Loan, Dundee, he was in possession of a taser disguised as a mobile phone.

Brown is said to have been on two bail orders, from Dundee and Inverness Sheriff Courts, at the time of the alleged offences.

He made no plea during a brief hearing.

Brown was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court again next week.

