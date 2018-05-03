Woman dies in hospital after plunging into Loch Ness

Emergency services were called to the River Moriston at Invermoriston on Thursday.

A woman has died after plunging into Loch Ness.

Emergency services were called to the River Moriston at Invermoriston shortly after 1.20pm on Thursday.

Police, fire, ambulance and coastguard teams were called.

The woman was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness but later died.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Inspector Murdo Macleod said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this sad time.

"There are no suspicious circumstances but I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn't yet spoken to an officer to call 101."

