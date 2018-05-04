Service for 670 WWI soldiers killed in Scottish sinkings

The SS Tuscania and HMS Otranto sank off Islay within eight months of each other.

SS Tuscania: Hundreds died when ship sank.

A service has been held at sea for 670 First World War soldiers who lost their lives in the sinking of two US ships off the coast of Scotland.

The SS Tuscania and HMS Otranto sank off the coast of Islay within eight months of each other in 1918.

The Tuscania was carrying 2500 British and US troops and had almost completed its transatlantic voyage when it was torpedoed by a German U-boat on February 5.

Most onboard were rescued by the Royal Navy but more than 200 men died, with many swept up on the shore of Islay.

Another tragedy followed shortly after when the Otranto went down in a storm on October 6, the ship crashed into HMS Kashmir while travelling in convoy.

Many US troops were saved by HMS Mounsey but those that could not escape the Otranto were swept toward an Islay reef that wrecked the ship. Around 470 men died.

Almost a century on, the British, US, French and German navies paid their respects to the dead in a ceremony above the wreck of the Tuscania.

Rev Dr Karen Campbell, national chaplain of the Royal British Legion Scotland, led a service aboard the HMS Raider.

Meanwhile, a wreath was laid at sea by Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, whose grandfather was the police sergeant on Islay and dealt with the aftermath of the sinkings.

HMS Raider was joined at sea by the USS Ross, FS Andromede and FGS Lubeck.

They provided to commemorations set to be held on Islay on Thursday and Friday with the Princess Royal and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to attend.

Legion Scotland's national chairman Charlie Brown said: "We stay true to our commitment and the words 'We will remember them' by ensuring that the sacrifice of over 700 US servicemen and British crew members is never forgotten.

"We also pay tribute to the bravery and selfless actions of those on board the Royal Navy Destroyer HMS Mounsey, who went alongside to save over 1800 US servicemen who otherwise may have perished.

"It is heartwarming that in times of great tragedy and loss of life that the human spirit of comradeship and sense of belonging joins nations as one in the hope that peace will prevail over the loss of life."

Wreaths will be laid at Port Ellen war memorial at midday on Friday.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland Right Rev Dr Derek Browning paid tribute to the kindness of islanders on Islay during the tragedies.

"It is hard when the bitterness of war and death seem so dominant to look for light and hope, but it is light and hope that ultimately mark the events on and around Islay 100 years ago," he said.

"The kindliness and compassion of the islanders after the loss of the troop ships Tuscania and Otranto in 1918.

"Islanders providing food, clothing and shelter to the survivors, without thought of repayment, remains an example of generosity and graciousness to people in need.

"In time of war, as in time of peace, it is the goodness of actions such as these that demonstrate humanity's truest qualities."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.