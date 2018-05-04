  • STV
  • MySTV

Service for 670 WWI soldiers killed in Scottish sinkings

Chris Foote Chris Foote

The SS Tuscania and HMS Otranto sank off Islay within eight months of each other.

SS Tuscania: Hundreds died when ship sank.
SS Tuscania: Hundreds died when ship sank.

A service has been held at sea for 670 First World War soldiers who lost their lives in the sinking of two US ships off the coast of Scotland.

The SS Tuscania and HMS Otranto sank off the coast of Islay within eight months of each other in 1918.

The Tuscania was carrying 2500 British and US troops and had almost completed its transatlantic voyage when it was torpedoed by a German U-boat on February 5.

Most onboard were rescued by the Royal Navy but more than 200 men died, with many swept up on the shore of Islay.

Another tragedy followed shortly after when the Otranto went down in a storm on October 6, the ship crashed into HMS Kashmir while travelling in convoy.

Many US troops were saved by HMS Mounsey but those that could not escape the Otranto were swept toward an Islay reef that wrecked the ship. Around 470 men died.

Almost a century on, the British, US, French and German navies paid their respects to the dead in a ceremony above the wreck of the Tuscania.

Rev Dr Karen Campbell, national chaplain of the Royal British Legion Scotland, led a service aboard the HMS Raider.

Meanwhile, a wreath was laid at sea by Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, whose grandfather was the police sergeant on Islay and dealt with the aftermath of the sinkings.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1414120-us-soldier-s-relatives-meet-descendant-of-islay-saviour/ | default

HMS Raider was joined at sea by the USS Ross, FS Andromede and FGS Lubeck.

They provided to commemorations set to be held on Islay on Thursday and Friday with the Princess Royal and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to attend.

Legion Scotland's national chairman Charlie Brown said: "We stay true to our commitment and the words 'We will remember them' by ensuring that the sacrifice of over 700 US servicemen and British crew members is never forgotten.

"We also pay tribute to the bravery and selfless actions of those on board the Royal Navy Destroyer HMS Mounsey, who went alongside to save over 1800 US servicemen who otherwise may have perished.

"It is heartwarming that in times of great tragedy and loss of life that the human spirit of comradeship and sense of belonging joins nations as one in the hope that peace will prevail over the loss of life."

Wreaths will be laid at Port Ellen war memorial at midday on Friday.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland Right Rev Dr Derek Browning paid tribute to the kindness of islanders on Islay during the tragedies.

"It is hard when the bitterness of war and death seem so dominant to look for light and hope, but it is light and hope that ultimately mark the events on and around Islay 100 years ago," he said.

"The kindliness and compassion of the islanders after the loss of the troop ships Tuscania and Otranto in 1918.

"Islanders providing food, clothing and shelter to the survivors, without thought of repayment, remains an example of generosity and graciousness to people in need.

"In time of war, as in time of peace, it is the goodness of actions such as these that demonstrate humanity's truest qualities."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.