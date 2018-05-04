Average speed cameras to be removed on stretch of A90

Temporary cameras have been in place between Stonehaven and Charleston in Aberdeen.

Average speed cameras which have caught thousands of drivers going too fast are to be removed.

The temporary cameras on the A90 at Stonehaven and Charleston in Aberdeen were initially put up during works on the new Aberdeen Bypass.

Once the devices are taken down next week, the 50mph limit will also be removed.

Nearly 5000 drivers have been caught speeding by the cameras since they were installed last year.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "The temporary average speed cameras at Stonehaven and Charleston are expected to be decommissioned next week.

"This has been approved by various stakeholders including Police Scotland and provides a further sign that the AWPR works at these locations are progressing well and nearing completion.

"Safety cameras aim to reduce the number of casualties on Scotland's roads by encouraging improved driver behaviour.

"This temporary system has helped to enhance the safety of construction workers and road users while significant roadworks were under way.

"Works will still be taking place on and adjacent to the A90 but these will be carried out during periods when the road is expected to be quieter.

"Road users should continue to observe all signage and drive with more caution than usual until all works are complete.

"We thank road users and the local community for their on-going support and patience during the construction works."

A permanent average speed camera system on the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven will remain.

