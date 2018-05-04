Man 'hid in nightclub toilet to film women in cubicles'
Levon Anderson, 21, is alleged to have recorded several females in Club Tropicana, Dundee.
A man has been accused of hiding in a nightclub toilet to film women "in a state of undress" by putting his mobile phone under the cubicle partitions.
Levon Anderson is alleged to have entered the women's toilets at Club Tropicana in Dundee and secreted himself in a cubicle.
Prosecutors say he held a mobile phone camera under the partition in the cubicles and recorded a woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and "other female persons whilst they were in said lavatory in a state of undress".
Anderson, 21, of Dundee, did not appear in person at Dundee Sheriff Court to face the sexual offences charge.
Sheriff Linda Smith continued the case until June 1.
