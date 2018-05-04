Body of man pulled from river prompts police investigation

Emergency services were called to the River Esk in Montrose, Angus, on Thursday.

Discovery: Police divers were called. PA

The body of a man has been pulled from a river.

Emergency services were called to the River Esk in Montrose, Angus.

A body was found following the alert at 6.30pm on Thursday.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were all called to the water at Kinnaber.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a man was recovered from the River Esk on Thursday evening.

"Next of kin have been made aware and there is not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."

