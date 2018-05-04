Man to row homemade boat from US to Scotland in 90 days

Duncan Hutchinson, from Lochinver, is aiming to travel thousands of miles from New York.

A man is aiming to row from the US to Scotland in a homemade boat in just 90 days.

Duncan Hutchinson, from Lochinver, is aiming to row thousands of miles from New York to his highland hometown in the coming weeks.

Mr Hutchinson, who works offshore, aims to travel across in his homemade boat in as little as 90 days to "show what normal people can do for themselves".

He is hoping to travel at least 100km a day from May 19 and aims to use the Gulf Stream to his advantage, drifting him towards the Highlands.

The 52-year-old said: "If I get myself into the Gulf Stream I can pick up one or two knots extra - that will take me the right way."

The wooden craft named Sleipner, a reference to the eight legged horse from Norse mythology who was able to glide across the sea, took Duncan three years to build.

The married father-of-two will use a sea water converter to create drinking water and will have freeze dried food for energy.

Onboard, Mr Hutchison will have a life jacket, a satellite phone, emergency anchors and a four-man raft for safety.

The amateur rower has been practicing in between work for his journey, completing around 20km a day.

Duncan's voyage has raised more than £5000 for charity WaterAid.

A WaterAid spokesman said: "We're very grateful to Duncan for choosing to support our lifesaving work through his impressive challenge.

"By raising money and awareness for WaterAid, he will help us transform lives in some of the world's poorest countries with improved access to clean water and decent toilets"

He added: "We wish Duncan all the best with his Atlantic adventure."

