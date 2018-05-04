Cyclist dies after colliding with wild animal on road

The 73-year-old was cycling on an unclassified road on Friday when the incident took place.

Fatal: David Young died after collision on road. PA Images

A cyclist has died after colliding with a wild animal on an unclassified road.

David Anthony Young was cycling near Ord on Skye on Friday when the crash caused him to fall from his bicycle.

The 73-year-old died from the injuries he sustained during the incident.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed to allow for an investigation to be carried out at the scene.

Sergeant Chris Murray, of the Road Policing Unit, said "Our thoughts are with David's family and friends at this difficult time and ask that their privacy is respected.

"Our enquiries into this tragic incident are ongoing, and I would appeal for anyone who saw David on the morning of May 4, who has not already spoken to police to contact us on 101"

