Human remains found by member of public spark police probe
Enquires are ongoing to establish the identity of the remains found at 12.15pm on Friday.
A police investigation has been launched after human remains were found in a wooded area of Aberdeenshire.
Officers were called to the scene after a member of the public made the discovery on Friday afternoon.
It is believed that the remains had been laying there for a number of years.
The find took place in the Invercauld Estate just under two miles from Ballater.
A police spokesman confirmed the incident.
He said "Police Scotland recieved a report on Friday of human remains being found a member of the public.
"Enquires are ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased."
