Human remains found by member of public spark police probe

Enquires are ongoing to establish the identity of the remains found at 12.15pm on Friday.

Remains: Found in Aberdeenshire. Dave Thompson / PA

A police investigation has been launched after human remains were found in a wooded area of Aberdeenshire.

Officers were called to the scene after a member of the public made the discovery on Friday afternoon.

It is believed that the remains had been laying there for a number of years.

The find took place in the Invercauld Estate just under two miles from Ballater.

A police spokesman confirmed the incident.

He said "Police Scotland recieved a report on Friday of human remains being found a member of the public.

"Enquires are ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.