Pedestrian seriously injured after hit by car in Dundee

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended.

Crash: A pedestrian was hit by a car in the early hours of Monday morning. Google

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Dundee.

Around 1.18am, police were called to a collision at Argylegait in Dundee city centre on Monday.

On arrival, a 34-year-old male was found to have sustained serious head injuries. He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The road between Westport Roundabout and North Lindsay Street was closed for a number of hours.

One male is in custody and inquiries are ongoing.

Police are also appealing for any witnesses to contact 101.

