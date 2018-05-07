Pedestrian seriously injured after hit by car in Dundee
The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended.
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Dundee.
Around 1.18am, police were called to a collision at Argylegait in Dundee city centre on Monday.
On arrival, a 34-year-old male was found to have sustained serious head injuries. He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.
The road between Westport Roundabout and North Lindsay Street was closed for a number of hours.
One male is in custody and inquiries are ongoing.
Police are also appealing for any witnesses to contact 101.
