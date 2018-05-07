Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in city centre

A teenager has been arrested after the 33-year-old man was hit by the vehicle in Dundee.

Crash: Pedestrian hit by car. Google

A pedestrian who was hit by a car in the early hours of Monday morning has died.

The 33-year-old man was struck by the vehicle around 1.18am at Argylegait in Dundee city centre.

He suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Police announced he had died later on Monday.

A 17-year-old has been arrested and is in custody in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "There were a large number of persons in the area at the time of the incident, and we would ask anyone who saw this incident take place to please contact us, either by calling 101, or speaking to any police officer."

