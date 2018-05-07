Almost 40 garden gnomes stolen from elderly woman

The woman has been left upset after the theft from Arbroath.

Theft: The woman has been left upset.

37 garden gnomes have been stolen from an elderly woman's garden in Arbroath.

The woman has been left distressed at being the victim of theft from the property on Brechin Road.

The gnomes, which are all small and are your usual "gardening" type gnomes, have been taken from the complainer's front garden.

A police spokesman said: "Although they are of little monetary value, their owner is an elderly lady who is understandably upset at being the victim of this theft.

"If someone has taken them as a prank or because they think it is funny, we can assure them that it is not."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.