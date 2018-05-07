Almost 40 garden gnomes stolen from elderly woman
The woman has been left upset after the theft from Arbroath.
37 garden gnomes have been stolen from an elderly woman's garden in Arbroath.
The woman has been left distressed at being the victim of theft from the property on Brechin Road.
The gnomes, which are all small and are your usual "gardening" type gnomes, have been taken from the complainer's front garden.
A police spokesman said: "Although they are of little monetary value, their owner is an elderly lady who is understandably upset at being the victim of this theft.
"If someone has taken them as a prank or because they think it is funny, we can assure them that it is not."
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.