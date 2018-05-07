Six males charged after Aberdeen vs Hibernian match

The males ages ranged from 16 to 59-years-old.

Arrested: Six people have been charged in relation to the match.

Six fans have been charged with various offences after Saturday's match between Aberdeen and Hibernian.

A 29-year-old man from Edinburgh was charged following a disturbance at a bar prior to the match at Pittodrie. He is alleged to have also been in possession of a Class A drug.

A 44-year-old man from Edinburgh was charged and issued with an anti-social behaviour ticket for allegedly urinating in the cemetery near the stadium

A 59-year-old man from Aberdeen was arrested and charged in connection with making alleged sectarian and offensive comments during the match itself.

A 19-year-old man from Aberdeen was arrested for the alleged possession of alcohol within the stadium and a 59-year-old man was charged in connection with an alleged assault within the grounds.

Meanwhile a 16-year-old teenage boy from Edinburgh was also charged after a car was vandalised in Park Road in the lead-up to the match.

Stewards ejected three people from the grounds during the game, while six people were refused entry mainly for alcohol-related issues.

Match Commander Chief Inspector Murray Main said: "I hope the quick, robust action taken by officers and stewards at the weekend serves as a clear reminder to those who choose to behave in an anti-social or otherwise unacceptable manner at football fixtures.

"We will do everything we can to ensure they face the full consequences of their actions whether that's before, during or after a game.

Police thanked the majority of the 15,000 fans in attendance for their behaviour, saying: "The overwhelming majority of people who turned up were extremely supportive and helped the match pass without any significant disruption."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.