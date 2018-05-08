Man could be left scarred after 'unprovoked' assault

The 22-year-old was attacked by three men and a woman in Aberdeen on Saturday night.

George Street: Man attacked while with small group of people. Bill Harrison

A man could be left permanently scarred after an "unprovoked assault" by three men and a woman in Aberdeen city centre.

The 22-year-old suffered facial injuries during the assault on George Street, near the junction with Powis Place, between 11.30pm and midnight on Saturday.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police want to trace a gang of four in connection with the incident, who came from the direction of the city centre and all spoke with local accents.

One man is described as being in his early 30s and was wearing a dark tracksuit, black hoodie and possibly a cap.

A second man was also wearing a dark tracksuit, while the woman has been described as short with blonde shoulder-length hair.

'Did you see a group of three men and a woman on George Street on Saturday night and know who they might be?' PC Wallace Dickson

PC Wallace Dickson, of the divisional alcohol violence reduction unit, said: "This appears to have been a completely unprovoked assault that could potentially leave a man scarred.

"At the time the victim was standing out on the pavement with a small group of people, all of whom were left understandably shaken by what had happened.

"Did you see a group of three men and a woman on George Street on Saturday night and know who they might be?

"Do you have private CCTV which officers have not seen yet which could help? We are unsure what direction the group left in, so any additional information could help greatly."

Anyone with information is asked contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 0014 of May 6, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 for those who prefer to remain anonymous.

