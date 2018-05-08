Three dogs and two birds of prey poisoned to death

The illegal killing occurred on the Edradynate and Pitnacree estates in Perthshire.

Buzzard: Two raptors illegally poisoned (file pic). University of Aberdeen

Three working dogs and two birds of prey have been poisoned in Perthshire over the last seven months.

Illegal poisons were used in both incidents on the Edradynate and Pitnacree estates, which involved the deaths of two buzzards.

Police Scotland has asked anyone who is aware of suspicious activity on the estates after dark to contact them.

A spokesman said: "The owners are understandably extremely upset at the loss of their dogs.

"Once again, we also find ourselves investigating the illegal killing of raptors and this is extremely disappointing.

"The poisons which have been used in both cases, are illegal poisons and have been banned from use in the UK for many years.

"We have searched the areas and our investigations to date would suggest that there is not a wider threat to public safety.

"However, all members of the public in the area are asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour, especially during the hours of darkness."

