Beehive destroyed by vandals using metal bar and rocks

The damaged hive was found at Easter Delnies farm near Nairn on Saturday night.

Beehive: Vandalism incident happened on farmland near Nairn.

A beehive has been destroyed by vandals using a metal bar and rocks on farmland in the Highlands.

The damaged hive was discovered at Easter Delnies farm near Nairn at around 9pm on Saturday.

Two double beehives were placed on the land at Easter Delnies on Friday to assist with the yield from neighbouring fields.

One was then found the next night extensively damaged, causing significant financial loss to the beekeeper and farmland owner.

Constable Martyn Cameron said: "It is believed that the hive was damaged by a long metal bar as well as rocks being thrown.

"Vandalism is unacceptable no matter what form it takes and creates unnecessary disruption and expense for the victims.

"I would ask anybody who has information to contact police in Nairn using reference NM1536/18 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

