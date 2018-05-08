  • STV
Insurance agent embezzled nearly £100,000 from employers

Morag Robertson

Aaron Williams, 29, funnelled industry giant Aviva's money into nine different bank accounts.

Court: Man admitted embezzling £90,000.

An insurance agent set up numerous bank accounts to embezzle nearly £100,000 from his employers.

Aaron Williams spent nearly three years funnelling industry giant Aviva's money into nine bank accounts.

Williams, 29, carried out fake refunds to customers between 2012 and 2015, putting the money into his own accounts.

He was eventually caught when a colleague noticed that a payment was being made to a "suspicious looking" account which did not appear to be linked to the customer involved.

As a result of the scale of the fraud, Aviva called in its main investigator and Williams was initially charged with embezzling over £117,000.

At Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday Williams admitted embezzling a reduced figure of £90,000 between November 1, 2012 and May 6, 2015 while he was employed by Aviva in Perth.

Fiscal depute Tina Dickie told the court: "The investigation identified the accused as being responsible for a large number of irregular payments totalling £90,000.

"It had been paid into nine bank accounts over the period, all of them relating to the accused.

"The vast majority had been authorised by the accused himself, using his unique Aviva system identification."

The court was told that the con was reported to the police and that Aviva has managed to recover £51,938.32 from Williams since his arrest.

Sheriff William Wood said he had noted that some of the money had been recovered but warned Williams that he should be ready to go to jail when he is sentenced.

He deferred sentence until next month and told Williams, from Perth: "You should be prepared for that possibility when you come back."

