Teenager arrested after dad 'struck by car' in fatal crash

Scott Millar, 33, died after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle on Argyllgait in Dundee.

Dundee: Colleagues paid tribute to Mr Millar. Google

A teenager has been arrested after a man was allegedly struck by a car in Dundee.

Scott Millar, 33, died following the incident on Argyllgait in the early hours of Monday morning.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested shortly after the alleged crash around 1.30am on Monday.

He has been charged with a number of road traffic offences reported to the procurator fiscal.

Mr Millar was a father who worked in the city's Royal Mail delivery office.

A Royal Mail spokesman said: "We are all very saddened at his death.

"Scott worked for us for 14 years in the Dundee Central delivery office.

"He had a young family and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time."

A spokesman for Police Scotland's Tayside Division said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 17-year-old man arrested after a road traffic collision in Argyllgait, Dundee, on May 7 has been charged with a number of road traffic offences, and has been released from custody to be reported to the procurator fiscal.

"Inquiries are continuing."

