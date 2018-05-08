New evidence in 1997 Kevin Mcleod harbour death probe

The 24-year-old's body was discovered in Wick after a night out with friends 21 years ago.

Kevin McLeod: The 24-year-old's family believe he was murdered.

New evidence has emerged during an investigation into the death of a man whose body was found in a Scottish harbour 21 years ago.

The family of Kevin Mcleod said Police Scotland are set to interview fifteen potential witnesses about his death in 1997.

Mr Mcleod's body was discovered in Wick harbour on February 9, after he spent a night out with friends in the town.

His family believes the 24-year-old was murdered and has said Northern Constabulary - now Highlands and Islands Division - mishandled the case.

Police Scotland say they are now "actively investigating new evidence".

Detective chief superintendent Gareth Blair, head of major crime at Police Scotland, said: "We are actively investigating new evidence provided by the family, however at this time the death remains unexplained.

"Our sympathies remain with Kevin's family and we would again appeal for anyone with information to please come forward."

In December, Police Scotland deputy chief constable Iain Livingstone, apologised to Mr Mcleod's family, saying there was "no doubt" basic procedures were not followed during the investigation into his death.

He said: "Numerous investigations have substantiated the family's belief that there were serious failings on the part of Northern Constabulary in both the initial and subsequent handling of this case."

