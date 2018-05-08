Man rescued after plunging into water in harbour fall

The man is understood to have tripped over a creel line at Fraserburgh harbour.

Harbour: The man fell into the water. Geograph

A man has been rescued from Fraserburgh harbour on Tuesday after falling in.

The man is understood to have tripped over a creel line and fallen in the harbour.

A life ring was thrown to him until the port's pilot boat could pick him up.

The life boat was was also launched but the man was uninjured.

