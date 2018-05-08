Man rescued after plunging into water in harbour fall
The man is understood to have tripped over a creel line at Fraserburgh harbour.
A man has been rescued from Fraserburgh harbour on Tuesday after falling in.
The man is understood to have tripped over a creel line and fallen in the harbour.
A life ring was thrown to him until the port's pilot boat could pick him up.
The life boat was was also launched but the man was uninjured.
