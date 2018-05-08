Estate offers £5000 reward for information on poisonings

Dogs and birds of prey were poisioned in and around the Edradynate and Pitnacree estates.

Killed: The poison used has been illegal for a number of years. Geograph

An estate is offering a £5000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person who poisoned dogs and buzzards in Perthshire.

It follows the launch of an investigation after three dogs and two birds of prey were poisoned.

Police said that between October 2017 and April 2018, three working dogs and two buzzards died as a result of poisoning in and around the Edradynate and Pitnacree estates area in rural Perthshire.

A spokesman for Edradynate Estate said: "The estate is offering a £5000 reward for anyone providing information that results in the prosecution and conviction of the perpetrator of these poisonings.

"These are appalling incidents that have affected local estates and farms.

"We reported a number of these incidents to Police Scotland and have been working closely with them to provide help to the investigation but, in spite of this, we have most recently seen the terrible death by poisoning of a sheepdog when it was most needed during the lambing period.

"We would urge anyone with information, especially if they see anything suspicious late at night, to contact Police Scotland as soon as possible."

A Police Scotland Wildlife Crime liaison officer said: "The owners are understandably extremely upset at the loss of their dogs.

"Once again, we also find ourselves investigating the illegal killing of raptors and this is extremely disappointing.

"The poisons which have been used in both cases are illegal poisons and have been banned from use in the UK for many years.

"We have searched the areas and our investigations to date would suggest that there is not a wider threat to public safety.

"However, all members of the public in the area are asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour, especially during the hours of darkness."

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: "I am appalled to learn that three dogs and two birds of prey have been killed in Perthshire.

"It is particularly disturbing that they have been poisoned, as we have seen a sharp reduction in this type of wildlife crime in recent years.

"The use of poison is not only illegal, it is cruel and barbaric and threatens all kinds of wildlife and domestic animals which come into contact with it. There is absolutely no excuse for this criminal behaviour."

