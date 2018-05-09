Dozens of firefighters sent to large blaze at beach

The fire broke at out Hopeman Beach in Moray shortly after 8pm on Tuesday.

Hopeman Beach: Blaze required six fire engines. Michael Peterson

Between 20 and 30 firefighters have been sent to tackle a huge blaze at a beach in Moray.

Fire crews attended the scene at Hopeman Beach, a few miles from Lossiemouth on Moray's north coast, shortly after 8pm on Tuesday.

Four fire engines and two specialist appliances were sent to deal with the blaze which tore through gorse along the seafront.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service: "Police were requested to evacuate a few properties as a precaution.

"There was no damage to any buildings and no injuries reported."

Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the flames.

