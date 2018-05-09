Junk food could be reason for 'aggressive' north east gulls

A study will look at how a diet of chips and ice cream can affect the behaviour of the birds.

Study: Looking at the effect unhealthy food has on gulls. PA

Junk food stolen from the unsuspecting public could be making urban gulls increasingly aggressive.

Rebecca Lakin, a PhD student at St Andrews University, will study the impact of urban environments on young gulls.

She hopes her research into the effect of unhealthy food on gulls may change our perception of the infamous local bird.

The 24-year-old will compare the chips and ice cream diet of urban gulls in Aberdeen to the traditional marine menu of fish and clams of their island cousins.

Her research will explore how the food they digest may impact them later in life.

The project is hoped to give further insight into why gulls in the north east of Scotland are seen to be particularly aggressive.

The study will focus on herring gulls and the black-backed variety, which she describes as "misunderstood".

"They're well known for stealing people's food and they're noisy and smelly," she said.

"Day-to-day people just don't have a good relationship with them.

"One of the reasons they are able to take advantage of good nest sides and human food is because they are quite clever."

Aggression in city gulls often takes place when parents are defending their chicks, or when young gulls face a shortage of food.

Both instances lead to food being stolen or the intimidating swooping action of the birds.

Miss Lakin will be splitting her time between Aberdeen and the Isle of May to conduct research for the project, funded by the Natural Environment Research Council in collaboration with the British Trust for Ornithology and St Andrews University.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.