Three people injured in crash between motorcycle and lorry

The smash happened on the A87 near Kyle of Lochalsh in the Highlands on Tuesday night.

A87: Biker, pillion passenger and lorry driver hurt in collision. Google 2017.

Three people have been injured after a crash between a motorcycle and a lorry in the Highlands.

Police were called to reports of a smash on the A87 near Dornie Hotel, around nine miles east of Kyle of Lochalsh, shortly before 7.30pm on Tuesday.

They discovered a Honda motorcycle had been involved in an accident with an articulated lorry.

Dornie: Crash happened on A87 near the hotel. CC by Andrew Wood

Paramedics attended the scene and took the Honda rider and his pillion passenger to Broadford Hospital on Skye with non-serious injuries.

The lorry driver was also taken to Broadford Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police partially closed off the Ardelve to Dornie route while the scene was cleared, reopening it at around 9pm.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.